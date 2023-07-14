trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2635641
Deshhit: If the flood does not stop then the situation will worsen, Delhi will not survive । delhi flood update

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 11:44 PM IST
The water of Yamuna has taken the country's capital Delhi in its lap. Many big places in Delhi are submerged in flood water. Areas like Mahatma Gandhi's mausoleum Rajghat to Red Fort, Yamuna Bazar, Yamuna Bank Metro, and ITO are in danger of flood. If the water still does not stop then the situation can become more serious. Section 144 has been imposed in flood-affected areas. Along with this, people are being rescued from flood-affected areas.
DNA BREAKING: Joint statement of PM Modi and President Macron – Defense cooperation is a strong pillar of relations.
DNA BREAKING: Joint statement of PM Modi and President Macron – Defense cooperation is a strong pillar of relations.
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 created history, Rafale's 'Shaurya' flight in France । Rafael । PM Modi
Baat Pate Ki: Chandrayaan-3 created history, Rafale's 'Shaurya' flight in France । Rafael । PM Modi
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Kharge's tweet before Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon, why politics started?
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Kharge's tweet before Chandrayaan-3's landing on the moon, why politics started?
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke: AAP spokesperson said on Delhi Flood – non-response of officials is part of the ordinance
Taal Thok Ke:
Taal Thok Ke: "Thousands of crores of rupees in the name of cleanliness..." Congress spokesperson Hari Shankar Gupta raised questions
