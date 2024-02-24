trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724666
Deshhit: Iran conducts strike inside Pakistan, attacks terrorist group

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 08:14 PM IST
Deshhit: Iran Attacks on Pakistan - On one hand, there is a political crisis in Pakistan after the general elections, while on the other hand, its neighboring country Iran is entering inside the border areas and targeting terrorist hideouts. Once again Iran conducted a surgical strike in Pakistan and killed Jaish al-Adl commander Ismail Shah Baksh and some of his associates.

