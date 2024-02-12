trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2720423
Deshhit: Is there going to be a big revelation on the mastermind of Haldwani violence

|Updated: Feb 12, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
The heart-wrenching violence that took place on February 8 at a holy place like Devbhoomi. People are still scared of him. Today, paramilitary force companies have also started arriving in Haldwani. Five people including the brother of a Samajwadi Party leader have been arrested today. The streets of Haldwini are deserted. People are forced to leave their homes. The team of ZEE NEWS is out to investigate all these situations.

