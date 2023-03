videoDetails

Deshhit: 'Kahe ka dar' asks Atiq Ahmed

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 08:40 PM IST

Mafia don Atiq Ahmed entered UP today after traveling for 24 hours from Sabarmati Jail. Atiq Ahmed will be questioned in the Umesh Pal murder case. Mafia don Atiq is to appear in the MP MLA court on Tuesday.