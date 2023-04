videoDetails

Deshhit: Location of Atiq Ahmed's wife Shaista Parveen found?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 18, 2023, 10:14 PM IST

After the last rites of Atiq, Shaista's family members have left the house and Shaista is also absconding, neither she came to the son's funeral nor to see her husband for the last time. Is Shaista hiding in Prayagraj itself?