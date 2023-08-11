trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647847
Deshhit: Luna-Chandrayaan collision on the moon

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 11, 2023, 09:54 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 and Luna of Russia will reach the Moon near each other. What kind of traffic jam situation has happened on the moon. According to the news, the Russian spacecraft is likely to reach the moon (Russia Moon Mission) on 23 August. This is the same date when Chandrayaan-3, launched by India on July 14, is expected to step on the lunar surface.

