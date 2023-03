videoDetails

Deshhit: Mafia vehicle overturns in Madhya Pradesh itself! 'Cow' saved 'Ateeq Ahmed'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 09:30 PM IST

The police convoy that came out of Sabarmati with Atiq Ahmed has been in headlines for the last 24 hours. The mafia convoy was passing through a checkpost. Then suddenly a cow came in front of Atiq's van and the vehicle overturned. However, the cow died on the spot.