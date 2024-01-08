trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707551
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Maldives suspends three Deputy Ministers

|Updated: Jan 08, 2024, 08:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Deshhit: Boycott Maldives: Whatever the ministers and officers of Maldives had said against India and Prime Minister Modi. Even the people of Maldives did not like it. The leaders of Maldives are asking their own government to apologize to India, so much so that there is a split in the Maldivian government itself over the insult to India

All Videos

'Road to temple is path to mental slavery', says Bihar Education Minister
Play Icon43:38
'Road to temple is path to mental slavery', says Bihar Education Minister
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remarks on Ram Mandir sparks outcry
Play Icon9:52
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remarks on Ram Mandir sparks outcry
VIRAL VIDEO:
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: "10-Foot Alien Outside Miami Mall - Police Respond to the Unusual Sighting
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Play Icon0:46
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
Play Icon0:17
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video

Trending Videos

'Road to temple is path to mental slavery', says Bihar Education Minister
play icon43:38
'Road to temple is path to mental slavery', says Bihar Education Minister
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remarks on Ram Mandir sparks outcry
play icon9:52
Bihar Education Minister Chandra Shekhar's remarks on Ram Mandir sparks outcry
VIRAL VIDEO:
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: "10-Foot Alien Outside Miami Mall - Police Respond to the Unusual Sighting
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
play icon0:46
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
play icon0:17
Ira Khan Shares Glimpse of Her Wedding with Boyfriend Nupur Shikhare in Heartwarming Video
maldives vs lakshadweep,boycott maldives,maldives news,maldives minister tweet,pm modi lakshadweep,lakshadweep vs maldives,maldives india,maldives controversy,maldives controversy in hindi,maldives boycott,maldives india relations,maldives india controversy,Mohamed Muizzu,india maldives latest news,India Vs Maldives,india action against maldives,Zee News,maldives india row update,israel on lakshadweep,israel support india,israel on maldives,Deshhit,