Deshhit: Mastermind of Haldwani Violence out of police custody

|Updated: Feb 10, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Deshhit: The mastermind of Haldwani violence is out of police custody. The land mafia of Haldwani used to buy land on stamp paper worth Rs 50. While the mastermind of violence is being searched, on the other hand the police is also searching for 6 bomb boys... These 6 boys are facing serious charges of making petrol bombs and inciting violence through them. It is undoubtedly difficult to search for these 6 faces among the crowd of thousands. But the police team, which is trying to nail down every criminal, is searching for them with great enthusiasm.

