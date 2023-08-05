trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645177
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Modern Kashmir rejected Pakistan! Jai Hindustan in the Valley

|Updated: Aug 05, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
When the chain of Article 370 was broken from Jammu and Kashmir, such winds of change blew, the effect of which is being seen not only in the country, but in the world. Pakistan is shocked to see the development of Jammu and Kashmir. Cinema halls are now back in Kashmir. There are long lines in the cinema hall.

All Videos

Deshhit: The pain of Kashmir is still pending! Modi swears on PoK
play icon8:25
Deshhit: The pain of Kashmir is still pending! Modi swears on PoK
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
play icon0:50
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:1
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
play icon1:28
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’

Trending Videos

Deshhit: The pain of Kashmir is still pending! Modi swears on PoK
play icon8:25
Deshhit: The pain of Kashmir is still pending! Modi swears on PoK
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
play icon0:50
Sushmita Sen was spotted at dubbing studio for her upcoming film ‘Taali’
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:3
Love Birds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani snapped at Mumbai Airport
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
play icon1:1
Father-daughter duo Ajay Devgan, Nysa Devgan spotted at Mumbai Airport
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
play icon1:28
Article 370 Abrogation: On 4th Anniversary, Mehbooba Mufti Claims She's Put Under 'House Arrest’
Jammu and Kashmir,Jammu & Kashmir,pakistan occupied kashmir history,Pakistan occupied Kashmir,pakistani occupied kashmir,pakistan occupied kashmir development,what actually is happening in pok,indian kashmir vs pakistan kashmir,pakistan kashmir vs indian kashmir,places to see in kashmir,The Indian Air Force,article 35a and 370,370 in kashmir,g20 in kashmir,article 370 news,jammu kashmir 370,National Assembly,pakistan news live,