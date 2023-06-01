NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Modi's one decision changed the Pakistan-China game! 8 countries were left watching

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
On July 4, a meeting of the heads of state of the countries included in the SCO is to be held in India. PM Modi has played a big diplomatic bet regarding this. Due to which 8 countries including Pakistan-China were left watching. So the PM of Pakistan Shahbaz must have heaved a sigh of relief.

All Videos

Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
3:38
Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
5:49
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
1:28
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
10:41
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals

Trending Videos

3:38
Know How Indian Diaspora Is Impacting Indian Politics And Policies Making | PM Modi | NRI | PIO
5:49
Sahil is constantly trying to mislead the Delhi Police
1:28
Deshhit: Pakistan's sorrow increased again, terrorism cried in the name of PM Modi
10:41
Rahul Gandhi has taken the contract to defame the country - Keshav Prasad Maurya
9:32
Damage caused to 4 temples of Bulandshahr... Now 'bulldozer' will run at the house of criminals
Deshhit,SCO summit,india pakistan sco summit 2023,sco summit 2023,sco meet 2023 in india,bilawal bhutto in india,India,india sco summit,india invite pakistan in sco,sco summit india,modi in sco summit,india sco meet,sco summit in goa,bilawal bhutto india visit,pm modi in sco summit,sco summit 2022,sco summit in india,sco summit 2023 goa,bilawal bhutto invited by india to sco meeting,india invites pakistan foreign minister,pakistan media on india,