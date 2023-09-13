trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2662060
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: MUEL Robot in Indian Army.

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 13, 2023, 11:14 PM IST
India is continuously engaged in increasing the capacity of high-tech weapons to deal with its enemies. To keep a close watch on the terrorists from the ground to the sky, the Indian Army is preparing to include four-legged robots to nano drones in its fleet. has taken
Follow Us

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi Power'...accepted by the world!
play icon34:27
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi Power'...accepted by the world!
DNA: Success Story of Ahad Ahmed
play icon2:50
DNA: Success Story of Ahad Ahmed
DNA: Flood of destruction in Libya
play icon3:31
DNA: Flood of destruction in Libya
DNA: Your TV-fridge...will be 'junk' in 10 years
play icon10:1
DNA: Your TV-fridge...will be 'junk' in 10 years
DNA: Why did Kim come to meet Putin..What is the secret?
play icon10:53
DNA: Why did Kim come to meet Putin..What is the secret?

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi Power'...accepted by the world!
play icon34:27
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Modi Power'...accepted by the world!
DNA: Success Story of Ahad Ahmed
play icon2:50
DNA: Success Story of Ahad Ahmed
DNA: Flood of destruction in Libya
play icon3:31
DNA: Flood of destruction in Libya
DNA: Your TV-fridge...will be 'junk' in 10 years
play icon10:1
DNA: Your TV-fridge...will be 'junk' in 10 years
DNA: Why did Kim come to meet Putin..What is the secret?
play icon10:53
DNA: Why did Kim come to meet Putin..What is the secret?
Indian Army,indian defence news,indian defence updates,indian army robotic mule,indian army robots,indian defence news latest,India,Make in India,army robo mule,robotic mules for indian army,indian robot army,defence news india,indian army robot trials,indian army to order 100 robotic mules,Indian Air Force,indian army robotic weapons,news indian army,army india,Deshhit,deshhit zee news,robo mule in india,what is robo mule,robotic mule indian army,