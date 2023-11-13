trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2687761
Deshhit: Muslim countries rejected Iran's proposal on Israel?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 10:04 PM IST
In the meeting of Arab leaders and the President of Iran in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, there was a great brainstorming regarding the war against Hamas in Gaza. Iran asked Muslim countries to take punitive economic and political steps against Israel but Iran's proposals were rejected. Arab peace partner countries refused to give approval.
