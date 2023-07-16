trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636054
Deshhit: Na bhule hain, na bhulene denge, Indain Army's weapon display in Kargil । Kargil Vijay Diwas

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:54 AM IST
Every year on 26 July, the Indian Army celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas. In fact, the Indian Army had given a severe defeat to Pakistan in the Kargil war. Before the special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, the army demonstrated weapons in Kargil. The army once again recalled the Kargil war. Pakistan's soul will tremble after seeing this scene. From Bofors cannon to Dhanush gun system and light field gun were also included in this weapon display of the army.
Deshhit: Pak begged from UAE, Modi gave business model worth 100 billion । PM Modi UAE Visit
Deshhit: Pak begged from UAE, Modi gave business model worth 100 billion । PM Modi UAE Visit
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
