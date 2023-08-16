trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649868
Deshhit: Nature's havoc in Himachal for the second time in a month, horror story of nature on the mountain

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 07:48 PM IST
Himachal Flood Breaking: The next 48 hours are said to be heavy on Himachal, CM of the state Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made an aerial tour of the flood affected areas. Speaking on flood-rain, CM Sukhu said that the rescue operation of the army is going on in Kangra. And on the initiative of Himachal, rescue operation is being carried out by helicopter, people are being rescued with the help of army. The situation has worsened due to continuous rains and floods in Himachal. At the same time, the army is working hard to save the lives of the people.

