Deshhit: OIC's poisonous statement!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 05, 2023, 08:04 PM IST

The Organization of Islamic Countries-OIC has given a statement regarding the violence during the Ram Navami procession in some cities in India. The Ministry of External Affairs of India has given a strong reaction on this matter. The MEA has said that such statements are interference in India's internal affairs, which will not be tolerated.