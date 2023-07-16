trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636056
Deshhit: Pak begged from UAE, Modi gave business model worth 100 billion । PM Modi UAE Visit

|Updated: Jul 16, 2023, 12:58 AM IST
PM Modi had reached UAE on a one-day visit while returning from France. During this, PM Modi discussed many issues. UAE and India also decided to fight against terrorism. Along with this, the UAE from which Pakistan was asking for a loan of 1 billion, PM Modi explained the same UAE as a business model of 100 billion. PM Modi left for India after meeting the President of UAE.
Deshhit: Na bhule hain, na bhulene denge, Indain Army's weapon display in Kargil । Kargil Vijay Diwas
play icon3:9
Deshhit: Na bhule hain, na bhulene denge, Indain Army's weapon display in Kargil । Kargil Vijay Diwas
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
play icon24:40
Deshhit: Where Shahbaz had come to ask for money, there was a grand welcome for PM Modi । PM Modi UAE Visit
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
play icon7:48
Seema Haider Zee Exclusive: Big twist in Sachin-Seema's love story, Police became villain!
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
play icon9:58
Baat Pate Ki: Before Kargil Vijay Diwas, Indian Army did 'weapon' display in Kargil, Pak surprised
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
play icon42:48
Baat Pate Ki: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma gave controversial statement, opposition uproar । badruddin ajmal
