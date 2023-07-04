trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2630895
Deshhit: 'Pakistan' came to SCO to get beaten up... Bilawal's washing became dangerous!

Updated: Jul 04, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Prime Minister Modi has lashed out at Pakistan today at the SCO summit. Prime Minister Modi was speaking on one side in the virtual summit. On the other hand, Pakistan's PM Shahbaz Sharif was simply listening by putting on headphones. Today PM Modi has lashed out at Shehbaz Sharif on terrorism.
