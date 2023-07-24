trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2640072
Deshhit: Pakistan will end with BrahMos...!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:22 PM IST
Soon there may be a decision to export a missile made in India to Russia.. Till now India has been identified as a country that buys weapons from abroad.. But because of our scientists, we are now doing both development and production of Weapons.. Exclusive report on Made in India missile in Deshhit Ki Special Report.
