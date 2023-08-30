trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2655700
Deshhit: Pakistanis kept watching chandrayaan 3, Paksitan's Gilgit-Baltistan was broken

Aug 30, 2023
After the success of India's Chandrayaan-3, there was a lot of discussion about Chandrayaan-3 in Pakistan, the people there were praising India for Chandrayaan and were also cursing the government there, then the people of Gilgit Baltistan took to the streets. There has been a strong protest in Uttar Pradesh, the protesters there have demanded the release of their leaders as soon as possible, in case of their not being released, an inter-AAP fight will begin against the government. Along with this, the people there have also talked about merger with India.
