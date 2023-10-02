trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2670121
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Pakistan's dirty game exposed!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 11:48 PM IST
Pakistan's 'flying beggars' are going to Saudi Arabia to beg. The government of Pakistan has sent people on international missions to beg. The Secretary of the Human Resource Development Ministry of Pakistan revealed before the Senate Committee that 90 percent of the beggars caught abroad are from the country. The people of Pakistan are also fed up with the situation there and are cursing their government.
Follow Us

All Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
play icon13:0
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
play icon4:6
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
Positive initiative of Thaaragai Arathana of Tamil Nadu
play icon2:45
Positive initiative of Thaaragai Arathana of Tamil Nadu

Trending Videos

PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
play icon8:22
PM Modi attacks Congress in Rajasthan
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
play icon4:55
Deshhit: TP caused terrible destruction in Pakistan!
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
play icon13:0
Why are Punjabis worried about Khalistani propaganda?
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
play icon4:6
DNA: Is caste census a blow to Hindutva?
Positive initiative of Thaaragai Arathana of Tamil Nadu
play icon2:45
Positive initiative of Thaaragai Arathana of Tamil Nadu
pakistan beggars in saudi arabia gulf countries,Saudi Arabia,economic crisis in pakistan,pakistani beggars in saudi grand mosque,Pakistan,pakistan beggars in saudi arabia,pakistani beggar,Pakistan news,Pakistan Saudi Arabia,pakistani beggers in saudi arab,pakistan saudi arabia relations,pakistani beggar ban in saudi iran iraq,pakistan bhikari,pakistani beggars in iraq,pakistani community in saudi arabia,saudi arabia to invest in pakistan,pakistan bhikhari,