Deshhit: Politics of Maharashtra changed in one stroke!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 10:00 PM IST
On Sunday, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of the state. State politics has taken a new turn after Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra cabinet. But for the first time in 51 years, a special political scene is being created.
