videoDetails

Deshhit: Prayagraj Police's big disclosure!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 08:02 PM IST

Prayagraj police has made a big disclosure about Mafia Atiq. The police has said in its charge sheet that Atiq Ahmed used to buy weapons from Pakistan. He also had relation with ISI and terrorist organization Lashkar.