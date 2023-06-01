NewsVideos
Deshhit: Rafale Fighter Jets Deployment in Ambala and Bhutan Base

|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 09:00 PM IST
4 Rafale aircraft of the Indian Air Force have flown continuously for 6 hours today. The Rafale fighter jet took off from the LAC and attacked its target in the Indian Ocean, destroying the enemies. After this all the fighter planes reached their base.

