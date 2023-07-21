videoDetails

Deshhit: Seema's Love Triangle! Purpose of coming to India exposed

| Updated: Jul 21, 2023, 08:14 PM IST

Till now, Seema has told the media and agencies of India that she is crazy about Sachin and in love with Sachin, she has come to India from Karachi via Nepal with her four children, facing all the troubles. But today we are going to give you an interesting information in this matter. The information is not coming from anywhere else but from Pakistan itself and it is being said about Seema that she did not come to India for any espionage, she did not come to India even for Sachin, but Seema has come to India for Salman, see what is the whole story in this report.

Cre Trending Videos

CRE Recommended Videos