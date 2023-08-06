trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2645538
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water nature's arbitrariness around the world

|Updated: Aug 06, 2023, 09:36 PM IST
Deshhit: Somewhere fire, somewhere water Nature's arbitrariness continues all over the world. The situation is very bad due to floods in China, there is an outcry in Germany due to heavy snowfall. At the same time, humans as well as animals are troubled by the heat in Spain.

All Videos

ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
play icon0:40
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
play icon6:36
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
play icon0:58
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
Taal Thok Ke: In the middle of the debate, Sujata Paul got angry on the BJP spokesperson - said don't speak in the middle
play icon6:45
Taal Thok Ke: In the middle of the debate, Sujata Paul got angry on the BJP spokesperson - said don't speak in the middle
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Sujata Pal said – Sardar Patel is in every vein of Congress
play icon9:30
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Sujata Pal said – Sardar Patel is in every vein of Congress

Trending Videos

ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
play icon0:40
ICC Cricket World Cup: Pakistan team will come to India to play Cricket World Cup, statement of Ministry of External Affairs
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
play icon6:36
Deshhit: The stone figure found in ASI survey in Gyanvapi is 'Swayambhu Lord Shiva'!
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
play icon0:58
Gyanvapi ASI survey update Breaking: Hindu side's lawyer Vishnu Jain's statement-survey is going on properly
Taal Thok Ke: In the middle of the debate, Sujata Paul got angry on the BJP spokesperson - said don't speak in the middle
play icon6:45
Taal Thok Ke: In the middle of the debate, Sujata Paul got angry on the BJP spokesperson - said don't speak in the middle
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Sujata Pal said – Sardar Patel is in every vein of Congress
play icon9:30
Taal Thok Ke: Congress spokesperson Sujata Pal said – Sardar Patel is in every vein of Congress
Deshhit,China flood,Spain,Germany snow fall Germany news,Nature's arbitrariness,china flood 2023,डूब गई चीन की राजधानी,चारों तरफ पानी ही पानी,inida flood,Flood news,Snow fall,beijing flood,china flood 2023,beijing flood situation,Xi Jinping,current situation in china,china flood situation,beijing china flood,beijing rain flood,बीजिंग,चीन,बाढ़,आपदा,बारिश,शी जिनपिंग,