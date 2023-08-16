trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649873
Deshhit: Sunak's Jai Siyaram is discussed in the world, the British PM proudly said - I am a Hindu

|Updated: Aug 16, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
Deshhit: Sunak's Jai Siyaram is being discussed in the world, British PM Rishi Sunak told Crabbe University that proudly said - I am a Hindu. Let us tell you that Rishi Sunak had reached Muradi Bapu's program, where he performed aarti with a plate in his hands.

