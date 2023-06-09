NewsVideos
Deshhit: The first massacre took place during Nehru's tenure, BJP's big attack on Rahul Gandhi.

|Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 12:28 AM IST
During his foreign trip, Rahul Gandhi discussed many issues including BJP. During his US visit, Rahul Gandhi had continuously raised questions on democracy in the country and this is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has done this. After Rahul Gandhi's foreign tour, BJP is continuously attacking Congress and Rahul Gandhi. Now BJP MPs have lodged a protest by writing a letter to Rahul Gandhi. Along with this, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar also made a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi.

