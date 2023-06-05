NewsVideos
videoDetails

Deshhit: The station master will give account of 275 deaths! On whose instructions did the incident happen?

|Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 09:08 PM IST
So far 275 people have died in the Balasore train accident. On the day of the accident, the needle of suspicion is circling on station master SB Mohanty posted at Bahanaga Bazar station. The good news is that the loco pilot and assistant loco pilot of Coromandel Express are alive.

