videoDetails

Deshhit: The world is the world...now even 'luck' is enjoying the bowlers of Pakistan.

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif's luck is also enjoying with him. Actually Pakistan's cricket team had defeated New Zealand. After which Shahbaz Sharif started showering praises. But Pakistan got this happiness only for 48 hours.