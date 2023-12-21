trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2701577
Deshhit: Today is the day to be proud of saree

|Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:24 PM IST
Deshhit: Today is a special day for women's favorite garment, saree. Today is World Saree Day. In this report, see how a garment like saree traveled through India to the whole world. Saree has made its place in the civilizations that have flourished for centuries.

Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
Play Icon0:24
Sunny Leone: Fun and Sweet All the Way
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy
Play Icon0:18
Abdu Rozik's Santa Magic: Unwrapping the Cutest Package of Joy
Christmas Glam: Urvashi Looks Stunning and Ready for the Festive Season
Play Icon0:18
Christmas Glam: Urvashi Looks Stunning and Ready for the Festive Season
Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
Play Icon0:18
Poonam Panday Arrives for Event as they bring a double dose of fun to the occasion.
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit
Play Icon0:7
Neha Sharma Radiates in Summer Elegance in Pretty Pink OutFit

