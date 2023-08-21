videoDetails

Deshhit: What are the challenges of Chandrayaan-3, former ISRO chief told the most important thing

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 08:16 PM IST

ISRO's big update on Chandrayaan-3 has come after Russia's Moon Mission Luna-25 crashed, ISRO said that the next conditions are not favorable, Chandrayaan's landing may be postponed by 2-3 days. Earlier, the whole world is now looking towards India's Chandrayaan-3 with hopeful eyes. Two days later, Chandrayaan-3 will make a soft landing on the surface of the Moon. And India will become the first country in the world to do so. Chandrayaan-3 is completely fit, is circling the moon and is also sending new pictures from there. Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3's contact with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which is circling the moon, has also Meanwhile, Chandrayaan-3's contact with the orbiter of Chandrayaan-2, which is circling the moon, has also happened. Chandrayaan-2's orbiter greeted Chandrayaan-3's lander by saying 'Welcome, buddy' after seeing its companion in the lunar neighborhood. ISRO says that two-way communication has been established between the two. What else is happening around the surface of the moon, watch the talk on ZEE NEWS happened.