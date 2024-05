videoDetails

Deshhit: What is Yogi Adityanath's next 'mission'?

Sonam | Updated: May 31, 2024, 02:04 AM IST

Till now CM Yogi has been talking about preparing for Mathura after Ayodhya-Kashi, but now the demand for Laxman Temple in Lucknow is going to gain momentum because the court has rejected the claim of the Muslim side regarding teele wali masjid. The Muslim side had described the teele wali masjid as Waqf land. After this order, the Hindu side is saying that the court has accepted that the land belongs to Hindus.