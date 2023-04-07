हिन्दी
Deshhit: Who is calling Hindus 'violent'?
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Apr 07, 2023, 01:02 AM IST
On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Shobha Yatra has been approved in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. But the Delhi Police confiscated the flags and poles. Police also banned Rath-DJ in Shobha Yatra.
