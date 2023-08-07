trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646006
Deshhit: Why did Pakistan start crying after watching the 39 second video of Chandrayaan!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 08:58 PM IST
In Deshhit, we will first talk about Chandrayaan-3. During its journey to the Moon so far, Chandrayaan-3 did a historic job on Sunday night. Chandrayaan took video selfie with moon..For the first time Chandrayaan sent a 39 second video of moon with its camera. On the one hand, Chandrayaan took the first selfie... and on the other, seeing that video, the hearts of the people of Pakistan started burning. You will get Chandrayaan's video selfie and Chandrayaan's 164 km. Let's show the secret.

