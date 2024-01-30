trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2715873
Deshhit: Why Pak failed to Listen to People of Gilgit-Baltistan?

|Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Deshhit: At present, Pakistan is troubled not only in its border areas. In fact, there is a situation of instability within the country also. Rebel group BLA attacked in Balochistan, last night BLA claimed control of Mach city. Pakistan is having tension with Iran in a part of the same Balochistan province. Iran had invaded Pakistan. Recently, Iran's group had also killed citizens of Pakistan. There is dissatisfaction against Pakistan even in Pakistan occupied Kashmir. In Gilgit-Baltistan, people are on the streets demanding expensive flour. Anger against the Pakistan government can lead to the disintegration of Pakistan.

