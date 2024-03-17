NewsVideos
Deshhit: Will Rahul-Priyanka not contest elections from Amethi, Rae Bareli?

Mar 17, 2024
Deshhit: After the announcement of Lok Sabha election dates, claims are being made that no member of the Gandhi family will contest from Amethi and Rae Bareli seats this time. Also, Priyanka Gandhi will not contest the Lok Sabha elections. At the same time, Sonia Gandhi has first gone to Rajya Sabha via Rajasthan. In such a situation, the question is whether Congress has given a walk over to BJP in Amethi, Rae Bareli, its strongest bastion.

