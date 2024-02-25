trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724986
Deshhit: Yogi Adityanath vows strict against UP Exam Paper Leak

|Updated: Feb 25, 2024, 07:52 PM IST
Deshhit: Neeraj Yadav, arrested in UP Police recruitment paper leak case, has confessed to many crimes. Agreed to get the paper from the Upadhyay of Mathura. In Ghaziabad also, four people have been detained and interrogation is going on. Answers to questions were sent on WhatsApp. STF intensified work on the plan to break the back of the counterfeit mafia. 244 accused on radar. Yogi said- Injustice to the youth is a national sin, we have decided from the first day that those who play, we will deal with them in the harshest manner.

