Devkinandan makes big statement on Shree Krishna Janmabhoomi

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

Devaki Nandan Thakur, a famous story teller from the land of Bhopal and Baba Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Bageshwar Dham announced to launch a movement for Krishna Janmabhoomi.