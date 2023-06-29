NewsVideos
videoDetails

Devotees offer prayers at Jama Masjid on occasion of Eid al-Adha

|Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 09:50 AM IST
Devotees offered prayers on Eid al-Adha at Jama Masjid in Delhi on June 29. Eid al-Adha or Bakrid, also known as ‘Sacrifice Feast’, is marked by sacrificing a sheep or a goat to prove their devotion and love for ‘Allah’.

All Videos

Around55 goats found in Mumbai Society in a parking lot
play icon8:29
Around55 goats found in Mumbai Society in a parking lot
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:19
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Bihar Visit today
play icon6:6
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Bihar Visit today
Muslim Organizations and opposition furious over PM Modi's statement over UCC
play icon7:55
Muslim Organizations and opposition furious over PM Modi's statement over UCC
Delhi-NCR witnesses strong winds with heavy rain since morning
play icon1:37
Delhi-NCR witnesses strong winds with heavy rain since morning

Trending Videos

Around55 goats found in Mumbai Society in a parking lot
play icon8:29
Around55 goats found in Mumbai Society in a parking lot
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
play icon1:19
Shafiqur Rahman Barq makes big statement over Uniform Civil Code
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Bihar Visit today
play icon6:6
Home Minister Amit Shah to be on Bihar Visit today
Muslim Organizations and opposition furious over PM Modi's statement over UCC
play icon7:55
Muslim Organizations and opposition furious over PM Modi's statement over UCC
Delhi-NCR witnesses strong winds with heavy rain since morning
play icon1:37
Delhi-NCR witnesses strong winds with heavy rain since morning