trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637768
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Devotees performs Lord Ganesh's Aarti half submerged in Raigad's flood water

|Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:29 AM IST
Maharashtra Viral Video: Due to monsoon 2023, heavy rains have created flood-like situation in many states of the country. A video from Raigad in Maharashtra is going viral. Due to the increase in the water level of Patalganga river, the contact of the village adjacent to the river with other villages has been lost. Despite heavy inundation in the village, people are standing in the water and worshiping.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
play icon5:8
Parliament Monsoon Session: Political 'monsoon' session in Parliament, will Parliament be able to function today?
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
play icon11:27
NDRF Team Rescues New Born and his mother in Maharashtra's Raigad
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
play icon1:49
Gujarat: 9 dead in road mishap on Ahmedabad-Sarkhej highway
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
play icon0:35
Breaking: जम्मू कश्मीर के Pulwama और Shopian में NIA की Raid, फंडिंग पर कसेगी नकेल
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
play icon4:58
Himachal Rains: Meet Women cops who played a vital role during rescue ops
Maharashtra Viral Video,maharashtra flood 2023,Maharashtra Flood,maharashtra flood news,Maharashtra news,maharashtra news live,patalganga maharashtra,patalganga nadi,patalganga news,ganesh pooja,ganesh pooja raigarh,ganesh pooja raigarh viral video,Maharashtra floods,maharashtra floods 2023,patalganga water level,patalganga flood,monsoon 2023,monsoon 2023 in india,monsoon 2023 update,monsoon 2023 in maharashtra,Heavy rain in mumbai,weather update today,