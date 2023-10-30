trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681875
DGP Sheikh Darvesh makes huge remark on Kerala Blast

|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 09:28 AM IST
Kerala Blast LIVE Updates: The death toll in the blast in Ernakulam, Kerala has increased to 3. A 12-year-old girl, who suffered 95 percent burns in the blast, has died. DGP Sheikh Darvesh has given a big statement on this blast. He said, 'Strict action will be taken against the culprits'
Israel attacks Gaza Hospital after issuing Ultimatum
