NewsVideos
videoDetails

Dhananjay Singh gets big shock ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Follow Us
Jaunpur's Former MP Dhananjay Singh has suffered a big setback ahead of Lok Sabha elections. The court has declared him guilty in kidnapping and extortion case. Now Jaunpur court will announce his punishment today. At present, accused Dhananjay Singh has been sent to jail.

All Videos

PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Play Icon00:51
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
Play Icon02:39
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
Play Icon01:07
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
Play Icon00:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
Play Icon00:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome

Trending Videos

PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
play icon0:51
PM Modi Honored At Women's Rally In Barasat, West Bengal
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
play icon2:39
Super Tuesday' voting underway in America
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
play icon1:7
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Agra Metro Station today
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
play icon0:38
VIRAL VIDEO: Chef Ranveer Brar Adds '24-Carat Gold' To Dal, Setting The Internet Abuzz
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome
play icon0:19
'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome