videoDetails

Dhirendra Shastri will chant 'Allah Hu Akbar' from the stage of Bajrangbali!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 04:26 PM IST

Congress MLA Irfan Ansari has made a unique demand from Maharaj Dhirendra Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham. They say that if Baba is true? So he should raise the slogan 'Allah Hu Akbar' from his platform.