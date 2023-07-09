trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632966
DIG Surjeet Guleria made a big disclosure over security arrangements

Jul 09, 2023
West Bengal Panchayat Election: There was a lot of violence during the voting for the Panchayat elections in West Bengal. Despite the deployment of the central force, many questions are being raised regarding the violence. Answering these questions, DIG Surjeet Guleria has made a big disclosure. Know what said something.
