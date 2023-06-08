NewsVideos
videoDetails

Digvijay Singh makes controversial statement on Bajrang Dal,says, 'Group of Ganja sellers'

|Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 12:14 PM IST
Digvijay Singh on Bajrang Dal: Congress leader Digvijay Singh's big statement on Bajrang Dal has come to the fore. Surrounding Bajrang Dal, Digvijay Singh has given a controversial statement and said, 'Bajrang Dal is a group of ganja sellers'.

All Videos

Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
0:51
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region

Trending Videos

9:51
Ghaziabad Conversion Case link reaches Maharashtra's Thane
9:52
CM Yogi meets girl injured during attack on Gangster Sanjeev Jeena
3:12
Know full story of Sanjeev Jeeva Shootout in Lucknow Court
0:51
Bizarre: This is how 6 contractual labourers were run over by a goods train in Jajpur
1:57
Kolhapur violence: Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pandit briefs on the current situation in the region
Digvijay Singh on Bajrang Dal,Digvijay Singh,Digvijaya Singh,Bajrang Dal,digvijay singh news,digvijay singh on bjp,digvijay singh bajrang dal,digvijaya singh on bajrang dal and bjp,digvijay singh controversial on bajrang dal,Congress leader Digvijay Singh,digvijay singh on hindu,digvijay singh on bjp and bajrang dal,digvijay singh controversy speech,digvijay singh congress,digvijay singh on hindutva,digvijay singh on hindus,