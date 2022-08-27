NewsVideos

Amid the sudden resignation by Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Congress party, party leader Digvijaya Singh on August 26 in Bhopal, chastised the former Congress leader and condemned his resignation. “Congress gave him everything, he says he was hurt when Rahul Gandhi tore an ordinance in 2013. If you had an objection, why did you accept post of RS LoP in 2014? Stop these excuses. Maybe you now have relations with people who scrapped Art 370,” the Congress leader said. “I condemn the step you took. Sonia Gandhi, whose family gave you everything, is abroad for medical treatment and you are making this decision now. I never expected this from you,” he added.

|Updated: Aug 27, 2022, 05:00 PM IST
