Dimple Yadav to file nomination on 15th April

Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 10:42 AM IST
Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Dimple Yadav is going to file nomination on 15th April. As per sources, Akhilesh Yadav will also be present during Dimple Yadav Nomination Filing. To know more about the same, watch this report.

