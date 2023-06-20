NewsVideos
Director Om Raut 'Silent' on Adipurush!

|Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:10 PM IST
Controversy continues across the country regarding the film Adipurush. Om Raut, the director of the film Adipurush avoided the questions of Zee News. Om Raut refused to speak on the questions.

