NewsVideos
videoDetails

Director Om Raut threatened to murder over Film Adipurush Dialogues

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 09:42 AM IST
Adipurush Controversy: Ruckus seems to be increasing regarding the film Adipurush. While on the one hand the writer Manoj Muntashir, who wrote the dialogues of the film Adipurush, demanded from Zee News, on the other hand, protesting against the dialogues, Youth Congress workers hanged the effigies of Om Raut and Manoj Muntashir. So at the same time, the writer-director has also been threatened with death by the Youth Congress.

All Videos

Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
play icon5:18
Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
play icon10:52
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:1
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
play icon6:14
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA
play icon1:40
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA

Trending Videos

Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
play icon5:18
Weather Update: Severe heat in many states of North India
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
play icon10:52
Cyclone wreaks havoc in Rajasthan, flood like situation
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
play icon4:1
Know the glory of Gupta Navaratri from Acharya Shiromani Sachin
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
play icon6:14
Know today's horoscope from Astrologer Shiromani Sachin | 19th June 2023
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA
play icon1:40
UN Headquarters Gears Up For Celebration of Yoga Day With PM Narendra Modi | Joe Biden | USA | UNGA
adipurush controversy,adipurush controversial dialogue,adipurush controversy news,adipurush controversy scene,Adipurush news,Manoj Muntashir,manoj muntashir adipurush,manoj muntashir interview,manoj muntashir interview adipurush,manoj muntashir apology,manoj muntashir apologises,Adipurush,adipurush review,adipurush movie,Adipurush trailer,Adipurush Prabhas,adipurush dialogue controversy,